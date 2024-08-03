Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.00 and a one year high of C$80.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

