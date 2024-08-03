Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.27. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.00 and a 52-week high of C$80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

