Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.27.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.