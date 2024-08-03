Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$93.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.00 and a one year high of C$80.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

