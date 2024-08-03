Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$96.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.27. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

