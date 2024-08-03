Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 750

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.61) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.26) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 642 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 774 ($9.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 712.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 682.64.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

