Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $235.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.65.

Boeing Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. Boeing has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

