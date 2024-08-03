Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,664.18, but opened at $3,311.59. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking shares last traded at $3,425.47, with a volume of 79,410 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,039.73.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,689.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.