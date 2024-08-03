BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.



