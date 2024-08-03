BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

BWA stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

