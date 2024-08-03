BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1 billion-$14.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BWA opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.35.

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.