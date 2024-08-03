Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$295.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$305.00 to C$295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$298.46.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$227.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$247.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$271.84. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$224.00 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

