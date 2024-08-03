Brian Hehir Sells 1,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

