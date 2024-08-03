Brian Hehir Sells 1,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.