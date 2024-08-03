Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of AVPT opened at $10.24 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

