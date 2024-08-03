Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
