Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 25.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $716,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

