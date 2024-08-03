British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.18

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 3306974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

