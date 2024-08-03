Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

