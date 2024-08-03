Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $174.67

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 197,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

