Brokers Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

