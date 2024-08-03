Brokers Issue Forecasts for StorageVault Canada Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

SVI opened at C$4.56 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

