Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $44.50 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.9 %

BAM opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

