Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $101.21 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

