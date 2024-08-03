Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 358 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BC opened at $77.31 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

