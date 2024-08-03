Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 358 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:BC opened at $77.31 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
