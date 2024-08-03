BTIG Research Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $187.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.