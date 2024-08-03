BTIG Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Neutral

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.3 %

MGNX stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MacroGenics by 8,361.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,237 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

