Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge Global also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.25 EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

