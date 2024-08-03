C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

