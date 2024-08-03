C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

