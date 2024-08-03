Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $89.91 on Friday. Cabot has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cabot

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

