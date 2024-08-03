Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Leblanc bought 100,000 shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of CCTS opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCTS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 284,714 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

