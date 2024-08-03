Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

