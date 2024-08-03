Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $70.80 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.74%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

