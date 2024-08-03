Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 404,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

