Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Shares of CVGW stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of -258.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $38.50.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.