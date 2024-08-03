California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) EVP Sells $60,719.64 in Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $60,719.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,041.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Alexander Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 1,298 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $28,426.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 174 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $3,801.90.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

CALB stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

