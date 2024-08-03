California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

