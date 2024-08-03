California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 498,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

REXR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

