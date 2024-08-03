California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.4 %

WING stock opened at $362.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.