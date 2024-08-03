California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

