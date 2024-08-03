California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.49 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CACI International worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Down 0.5 %

CACI International stock opened at $461.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $466.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.