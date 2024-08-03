California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.67 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

