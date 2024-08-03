California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.74 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

