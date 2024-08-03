California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.92 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

