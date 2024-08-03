California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Bruker worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Bruker



Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.



