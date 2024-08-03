California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

