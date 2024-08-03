California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,814,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total value of $1,685,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,662,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,850,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,300 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

