California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,227 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

