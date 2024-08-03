California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,290 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.