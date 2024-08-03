California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,727 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 20,472.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.