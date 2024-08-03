California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,534 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 5.7 %

Crocs stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

